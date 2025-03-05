Anti-hangover breakfast in Keiengat

In Waalre, or Keiengat in carnival terms, partygoers want to make the most of the last day of Carnival. To recover and lay a good foundation for the final sprint, a special anti-hangover breakfast was served on Tuesday morning in Volmolen. With a beer. “It’s 17:00 somewhere in the world isn’t it?”.

At 11:11, the buffet was opened and the “diehard Carnivalists” could appease their hangovers with a hot plate of food. Yet there were also early drinkers among them. Volmolen in the outskirts of Waalre was filled early with Carnival revellers. ”You still look pretty fresh I think. Some do, some don’t”, is laughingly called out through a microphone at the start of breakfast. ”The buffet is open and I think we can all use that. Enjoy it and then we can get right back to business”. Cheers follow in the hall and immediately people step into the room to scoop food onto their plates.

Food

Breakfast includes hot bacon, scrambled egg rolls, currant rolls, a hot sausage and coffee. ”A nice fitting breakfast on a Tuesday morning, especially during Carnival”, chef Martin, who prepares the food, says. Meanwhile, a long line of people has gathered in front of the tables of the running buffet.

”I think some could do with the breakfast”, Carnival Prince Kenny van Aalst says. ”A good Carnival diet, consisting of egg and something greasy to go with it”.

Early drinkers

Despite it not even being noon yet, there are many in the room who still hold a glass of beer next to breakfast. Chef Martin can laugh about it. ”Ah. It’s 17:00 somewhere in the world you have to think hey”, he winks.

A Carnival celebrator who is enjoying a scrambled egg roll at the table agrees: ”Carnival is a bit of a crazy week, so a glass this early is okay”.

Day programme

In Keiengat* breakfast leaves them refreshed for the rest of the day. Besides the usual festivities in pubs throughout the village, Waalre Carnival association ‘De Keien‘ (the stones) also organises a masked ball for children, a dinner for all volunteers and a big shrove evening ball. Finally, Carnival Princess Hanneke and adjutants Mo and Katja hand over the key of Waalre to Mayor Marcel Oosterveer again, followed by the last party night.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Ed.~ Keiengat (stone village): The Waalre Carnival Association De Keien (the stones) is founded in 1966. The name is derived from a large boulder found in Waalre and where the association is founded.