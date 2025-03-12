Anger at cancellation youth evening Kasteelfestival

The special youth evening in Geldrop during the annual KommuS Kasteelfestival (castle festival) in July will not take place. The reason is that the organisation no longer receives money from the municipality. “They do say that young people are important, but in practice they do nothing with it and little comes of it”.

The plan was to organise an evening for young people, with bands, just like last year. Last year, the organisation received €20,000 to organise this evening, but this year the municipality has decided not to do so anymore.

Financing

The Municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo is withdrawing its financing. According to a spokesperson, it was a one-off incentive subsidy. The subsidy, which mainly comes from tourist tax, was already reduced from €20,000 to €10,000, and the municipality does not want to give the money to the same organisation anymore.

According to the municipality, it would be up to KommuS itself to organise it on its own after the first year. This year, the subsidy will go to Spruwejagers, who are organising a Carnival afternoon for young people in Mierlo. Sterrenslag event in Zesgehuchten will also receive a budget.

During the last edition of the youth evening, 3,000 teenagers and twenty-somethings attended the event. According to KommuS, there is clearly a need. ‘’There is already so little to do for young people. The municipality claims that young people are important, but in practice they do nothing with them and little comes of it. No places to go out, no cool events, and cultural youth work? Forget it’’, the organisation states. The municipality itself does not agree with this and points to the incentive subsidies that have been created.

Disappointment and anger

The organisation of KommuS Kasteel Festival is furious about the decision of the municipality. ‘’The municipality backs out, broke promises, changed the rules last minute, in short, no party. If we had known this earlier? Then we could have looked for sponsors or funds in time’’.

They are also outspoken about the fact that they have not been informed about the bad news. “We find it scandalous, extremely disrespectful and unprofessional that we had to learn from the newspaper that all our efforts had been in vain”, Jeroen Janssen and Sander Waterschoot told a local paper on behalf of Kasteelfestival organisation.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob