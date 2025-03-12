Again, not enough homes built in Eindhoven

The Municipality of Eindhoven failed to meet its 2024 housing construction targets. A total of about 2,500 homes were built last year. This is according to the annual report shared by Alderperson Mieke Verhees with the Eindhoven City Council.

“The completion of 735 student housing units on the university campus was the largest project delivered and contributes significantly to the housing production achieved”, Alderman Verhees wrote in the letter. According to the agreements in the coalition agreement, 3,000 housing units must be added annually. Rising construction costs, increased interest rates and a tight labour market complicate matters. In previous years, too, it appeared that the ambitions were repeatedly not achieved.

Affordable

The construction of social housing also lags behind. Between 2023 and 2026, 3,166 social housing units are to be built, but that number is not expected to be reached. However, the municipality intends to stick to the performance agreements and continue its efforts to build as many affordable housing units as possible. Expectations for 2025 and 2026 are also bleak, according to the letter. Only in 2027 is there a positive outlook, when 4,000 housing units must be realised.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob