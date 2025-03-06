Adopt a street and get free flowers

In 2025 Adopt a Steet and the municipality of Eindhoven will have another free plant and bulb drive. Applications started on March 3. Eindhoven citizens can apply for free plants and flower bulbs to green the city.

These are to be planted around trees, miniature gardens in removed public tiles against house fronts, or adopted plots where planting of public green is permitted. The plants are not intended for private gardens.

These indigenous plants are good for insects and birds, help store rainwater, and reduce heat.

For more information (in Dutch), go to:

Eindhoven Duurzaam

The offer of free plants ends March 24.

Source: Eindhoven municipality

Translated by Greta