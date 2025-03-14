50Plus calls for action against noise pollution on Kruisstraat

Motorcycles, quads, and other modified vehicles are a constant source of frustration for many residents in and around Kruisstraat in the Woensel district, according to the opposition party 50Plus. The party is calling on the municipality to take action to address the issue.

According to 50Plus, these vehicles are reported to be ten times louder than machine-gun fire. Drivers of motorcycles, trikes, and quads are said to speed through the area late at night, often from April to September, causing a disturbance to the neighbourhood.

Proposed Trial

In response, 50Plus is advocating for a trial run of a speed camera that also measures the noise levels of vehicles. A similar trial is already being conducted in Rotterdam.

The party is also suggesting that Kruisstraat be closed to traffic in the evenings, as the group using these noisy vehicles is known for disregarding rules and ignoring fines, according to 50Plus.

Ongoing Issue

The problem of motorcycle noise has plagued the Oud-Woensel area for years. Four years ago, the city council pledged to implement measures to tackle the issue, but the noise continues to be a significant nuisance.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.