300 trees in Philips de Jongh Park to be felled

Visitors to the Philips de Jongh Park, located behind Strijp-S in Eindhoven, will be unpleasantly surprised this week. The council is felling around 300 trees in the northwestern part of the large park because they may fall.

Since October 2023, the park has been subjected to heavy rainfall. Many trees have since drowned, and now the roots of enormous firs have been submerged in damp soil for a year and a half. As a result, the roots are rotting, and the trees could fall at any moment with potentially fatal consequences.

Dots

The trees in question are American giant firs, which are 25 to 30 metres tall. Between 200 and 300 specimens have been marked with an orange dot in the Philips de Jongh Park. The council will fell these trees using a crane that lowers a person to the appropriate height for each tree. Not all the trees will therefore be cut down to the ground, and trees with a few leaves will be given time to recover.

Climate-smart

Until the winter later this year, two walking paths will be closed off. “In the summer, public walks will be organised where the public will be informed and also involved in the redesign of the park,” says Tom van Duuren from Trefpunt Groen Eindhoven. According to him, ‘climate-smart forest management’ is being employed.” We are paying close attention to the ecology and the diversity of nature,” he adds. The area being felled is a distinctive part of the park. The nature organisation Trefpunt Groen Eindhoven believes it can restore the park well, using what’s left of the fir trees. “We would like to plant various tree species in the park that can withstand extremes and also provide that lovely bit of shade, such as the American giant fir,” says Van Duuren.

Duration

The felling itself, according to Van Duuren, will not take longer than a week. “They may be finished by Thursday or Friday. They are working at a good pace in any case.” From autumn 2025, new trees and shrubs will be planted.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh