189 homes in Oud-Woensel: Improving the quality of life

Construction begins on 189 apartments in the Gildebuurt in Oud-Woensel. The apartments will be for rent and sale and will be built on the site of a former furniture factory.

Today, only the remains of the Verouden family’s furniture shop can be seen. Much of it has been demolished. Some of the rubble will be reused on the site itself.

Affordable

Area developer BPD and builder Hurks are building 94 mid-range rental apartments and 95 owner-occupied homes on the site. According to the municipality and the developer, eighty per cent of the houses will be affordable for middle-income earners.

The new development in the Gildebuurt consists of five buildings of up to six storeys. The properties will have roof-top penthouses. There will also be commercial space and a small rooftop park on the first floor between the buildings.

Quality of life

‘This development gives a boost to the quality of life around Kruisstraat. The combination of owner-occupied and rented homes is also good for the area,’ says alderwoman Mieke Verhees, responsible for housing.

The first houses will be sold in June.

