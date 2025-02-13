Van Gogh Nuenen receives copies of Van Gogh’s sketchbooks

The Van Gogh Village Museum in Nuenen will soon have a so-called Van Gogh cabinet. The former sketchbooks of the Brabant master painter can be seen in it.

The cabinet contains copies of four Van Gogh sketchbooks that are indistinguishable from the originals. The real Van Gogh sketchbooks are in the vault at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam because of their fragility.

A total of one thousand cabinets were made. The fact that one of them will soon be on display in Nuenen is thanks to a donation. A woman from Amsterdam, who wishes to remain anonymous, is donating the cabinet to the Nuenen museum.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez