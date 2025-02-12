‘Van der Valk buys Pullman Cocagne hotel in city centre’

Hotel Pullman Cocagne will be owned by Van der Valk. This will make the well-known downtown hotel Van der Valk’s third establishment in Eindhoven. ED newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, the deal would involve €70,000,000. Pullman Cocagne on Vestdijk is perhaps the city’s best-known hotel. It was built in the early 1960s on the initiative of Frits Philips. The owner of Pullman Cocagne bought the hotel five years ago for €58,000,000.

Branches

Now the city already has two branches with the famous toucan logo. There is the well-known branch on Aalsterweg, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. And Van der Valk branch on the border of Best opened just under two years ago.

There is fierce competition under the Van der Valk banner. Two branches have emerged within the hospitality family. For instance, the hotels near Best and on Vestdijk will soon be owned by one branch and the branch on Aalsterweg will be run by another part of the family.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob