TU/e Rowing Club to attempt world record

Thêta, the rowing club associated with the Technical University of Eindhoven and Fontys University of Applied Sciences, is attempting to break the world record for ‘uninterrupted rowing on an ergometer in a large team’. To do this, the club will have to row continuously for up to 10 days and seven hours.

The record attempt is being made in honour of the club’s 50th anniversary. The aim is not only to break the world record, which currently stands at 10 days, but also to raise money for the Heart Foundation. There is a good reason for this: in 2021, Thêta lost 21-year-old competitive rower Claudia van Lieshout, who suffered a cardiac arrest in her sleep.

Thêta also has a name to uphold. During its existence, the club has produced several top athletes. The most recent examples are Lisa Scheenaard and Sander de Graaf, who represented the Netherlands at the Olympic Games. De Graaf won the silver medal with the ‘Holland Eight’ and will therefore be the first to attempt to break the record. In total, more than 150 members of Thêta will take part in the record attempt.

Study pressure

TU/e chairman Robert-Jan Smits emphasises the importance of sport for the TU/e community. Students’ well-being is under increasing pressure due to the high demands of study. It is therefore all the more important that students have the opportunity to escape for a while, clear their heads, connect with others and recharge their batteries. This is exactly what they can do at Thêta.

He adds: ‘Of course, it will also be fun to see if we can beat Oxford University, which has such a strong rowing tradition in this area.

Eindhoven Central

The attempt will take place in a glass house in the hall of Eindhoven Central Station. The NS will provide this location and extra security so that the students can continue their attempt at night when the station is closed. On Tuesday at 11 a.m., the Eindhoven students will start their record attempt and, if all goes well, the attempt will end on 21 February at 8 p.m.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan