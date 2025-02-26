Traffic blocks mysteriously transformed into sheep

A special sight awaits motorists leaving Eindhoven on Floraplein. Along the road, towards Leenderheide junction, more than twenty traffic blocks have been transformed into sheep. Who decorated the concrete blocks is a mystery.

Local residents know nothing about it and do not know who the maker is. However, several residents of nearby Schuttersbosch are positive about the cheered-up blocks. “This must be a joke”, a resident says. “Oh, I hadn’t seen it yet. I think it’s really nice. I’m going to tell everyone”, a woman, walking her dog in the neighbourhood, says.

Mystery

As far as is known, there are no other traffic blocks in the city that have undergone a similar metamorphosis. The municipality is also surprised. “This was not done on behalf of the municipality. The sheep are being removed. Not everyone is allowed to simply place objects in public spaces. That is illegal”, a spokesperson responds.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob