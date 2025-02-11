The cameras that caught most speeders

Drove a little too fast and flashed? Then there is a good chance that this happened on the Geldropseweg in Eindhoven. Almost 27,000 road users were fined last year by the speed camera on that road. This is evident from figures from the Central Judicial Collection Agency for the past year.

Of the almost 400,000 traffic fines in North Brabant, the speed cameras in Eindhoven account for a large part. It is not only on the Geldropseweg that it is regularly hit. On the John F. Kennedylaan, near the Heeghtakker, almost 18,000 road users were flashed for speeding. A little further on, at the intersection of Onze Lieve Vrouwestraat and Kennedylaan, more than 4,400 people have been fined.

More than 4,700 people were also flashed at the intersection of the Boschdijk with the 2nd Lieven de Keylaan. A large majority for pressing the accelerator too deeply, while just under a hundred people were fined for running a red light. At the intersection of Karel de Grotelaan and Grieglaan, just over 6,000 road users were fined.

Surrounding municipalities

Of the surrounding villages, only Geldrop-Mierlo and Nuenen appear in the list of the Central Judicial Collection Agency. In Nuenen, near the Smits van Oyenlaan with the intersection of the Vincent van Goghstraat, just over 1,600 fines have been issued.

In Geldrop-Mierlo, especially the intersection of the Mierloseweg and the Spoelstraat caused a lot of stress for drivers. And so did the intersection of the Gijzenrooiseweg and Aragorn, in the direction of Zesgehuchten. Between the two, 2168 and 2294 traffic fines were handed out respectively.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh