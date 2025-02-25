Meter-high steel pipes and workers drilling. The construction of the carnival tents in Eindhoven is in full swing. People are also looking forward to it.

Lana, who is walking hand in hand with her boyfriend through the city, is already looking forward to it. “I can feel the carnival atmosphere. When I saw the tents I thought ‘It is already being set up and it is almost time again’”.

You can also notice in the Heuvel galerie that the party is coming. For a rainy Monday afternoon, it is surprisingly busy in the pop-up shop with carnival outfits. Two blonde girls with heavy glitter eye shadow and matching outfits are browsing through the panther print trousers and onesies from Cookie Monster.

Mirte is also shopping here. “I bought accessories for my villain costume,” she says. She is looking forward to the party. She has three different outfits ready and a full program planned with friends in the Eindhoven city center and the Brabanthallen. Beaming: “I’m looking forward to it. I think carnival is a great party.”

In Eindhoven, tents are being set up in four places: the Stadhuisplein, the Markt, the Wilhelminaplein, and the Pullman Hotel. Each tent has its program: from Vieze Jack and La Fuente to lesser-known but real Lampegat artists.

Madhouse

Twan ​​Koolen, the manager of the temporary store, has been in the carnival mood every day since the beginning of January. He does not say how many suits he sells every day. He does want to say that sales are going very well.

“From Friday to Sunday it’s a real madhouse here.” The store is only expected to get busier in the coming days. Still, Twan is not tired of the party yet: “Just like every year, I’m going to celebrate myself. Carnival is the best party there is.”

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran