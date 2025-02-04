Summa joins ‘Brainport for each other’ Summa College has joined the Brainport for each other initiative, an initiative from Brainport Eindhoven to accelerate broad prosperity.

With the initiative, the successful business community in the region wants to make a social contribution. The MBO institution is happy to join the initiative, says Summa director Renate Reijmers.

“Together with our strong regional network, we have the opportunity to create something beautiful for everyone in Brainport,” says Reijmers.

“We have to do better than in Silicon Valley, where only a part benefits from prosperity. Education can contribute to a region where everyone participates. We are concerned with talent development every day, but we also want to invite our students to make a social contribution to the world, inside and outside Summa.”

It is not yet clear exactly what the social contribution of the Summa will look like, but it is clear that the focus is on affordable housing and improved mobility, among other things.

“Together with other organisations and institutions, we are working on initiatives that keep housing affordable, improve mobility and create opportunities for everyone. After all, together you can do more,” says Summa board chairman Annemarie Moons.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Kirti Singh