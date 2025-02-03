Studio Giftig wins prestigious Best Mural award again

A mural by Studio Giftig has won new awards for the best murals in the world. The artwork on the wall of the Muziekgebouw has been chosen by experts as the best of 2024.

In the centre of Eindhoven, on the Jan van Lieshoutstraat, this work of art is a real eye-catcher. A concert violinist embraces a street musician with a harmonica. The message is: music unites.

In addition to Studio Giftig, two other artworks were awarded prizes. Buble Gum won the Audience Prize with an artwork in Cheste, Spain. Nuno Miles won the ‘Best Mural in the World’ prize in Guarda, Portugal.

Second time

This is the second time the artist duo from Studio Giftig have won the Street Art Cities award. Previously, an artwork created by the pair in Tilburg was voted ‘Best of the Year 2023’.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan