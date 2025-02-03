Erna de Jong from Best is still stunned by what happened this Monday morning. Around ten to nine, she and her boyfriend were startled by a fierce fire in the house below their apartment on the Draadeind: “We heard a huge bang and immediately the flames came out of the windows.” She thinks something exploded.

Her house sustained little damage. But just to be safe, Erna took the photos of her grandchildren outside when she and her partner had to leave the house. The apartment below hers burned down completely and the downstairs neighbour had to be rescued from his house by the fire department.

Ambulance workers then took care of him, but it is not clear what his condition is.

Erna thought her neighbour had already gone to work. She was surprised he was still home. “His house is completely gone,” she says.

Exploded

“Something must have exploded,” she thinks. “I think it was right by the living room window. I think something exploded there, and then a kind of fireball shot out. The flames were coming out of the building and the smoke was going up quickly, past our windows. We went outside straight after that bang and called the fire department.”

Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. According to the fire department, there was nothing left to save after arrival.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas