Social worker must ensure more equal opportunities in schools in Geldrop

In the coming years, a social worker will be deployed at the De Rots and De Vlinder primary schools in Geldrop to guide underprivileged children. The initiative should ensure equal opportunities in education.

The schools have applied for a subsidy from the national governmentor for the appointment of this care provider writes the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo.

Problems at home

According to the municipality, not every child has an equal start. All kinds of problems at home can play a role in this, such as poverty or care needs. It is also possible that Dutch is hardly spoken at home. As a result, the students perform worse at school. For this reason, professionals are deployed in various Dutch municipalities who can help with this.

Connection

This professional is a link between parents, students and the school. The social worker makes the connection between the parents and the school. He or she can identify problems in time and do something about them. This social worker can also involve parents more in the school. The idea is that in this way the children can develop better and there is less chance of falling behind.

The municipal council is monitoring the progress of the trial. The city council will be updated on the results at a later date.

Source:Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh