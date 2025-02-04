Significant Increase in Demonstrations in Eindhoven

Demonstrations in Eindhoven
The number of demonstrations in Eindhoven has increased significantly, according to figures from the municipality. The situation in the Middle East, in particular, has been a major reason for people to take to the streets more frequently.

In 2024, the municipality recorded 341 manifestations in the city, which also includes religious gatherings. The year before, this number was 233. In 2022, the number of manifestations was also lower, at 289.

The municipality has observed an increasing number of demonstrations with a religious or political message. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly the war in Gaza, has motivated residents to protest, according to municipal officials.

Additionally, organizers are increasingly choosing moments when large crowds are already gathered. For example, demonstrations are held during events. “As long as there is enough space and the event is not disrupted, we always consider the possibilities,” said a municipal spokesperson.

Over the past two years, there have been fewer demonstrations in Eindhoven with a high risk of disturbances. These types of protests require greater police presence

