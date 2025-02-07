Russian man arrested for stealing ASML and NXP trade secrets

A Russian man has been arrested for stealing trade secrets from ASML and NXP. The former employee, who holds Russian nationality, allegedly passed the stolen secrets on to a Russian intelligence agency.

According to Nieuwsuur, the man, a Russian engineer working for high-tech companies in North Brabant, was arrested in December. He is accused of stealing company secrets over several years and sharing them with a contact in Russia.

Prosecutors claim that Russia intends to use the stolen information to establish its own chip manufacturing plant. In addition to charges of stealing trade secrets, the man is also facing allegations of violating sanctions.

Although he has not yet been convicted, the man has been given a 20-year entry ban by Minister Faber (Asylum and Migration), suggesting that he is considered a threat to national security.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta