Rianne Donders-De Leest acting mayor in Best

Rianne Donders-De Leest will be acting mayor of the municipality of Best from 10 March. She will succeed Hans Ubachs, who recently decided to step down after seven years. His eye problems are too much in his way to do his job properly.

The acting mayor is an experienced administrator and has a long track record. She was mayor in Geldrop-Mierlo and Roermond and fulfilled the role of alderman and deputy mayor in Etten-Leur. Donders’ last position was acting mayor in Maashorst.

After a brief introduction to the confidential committee, deputy mayor, secretary and clerk, Donders was sworn in by King’s Commissioner Ina Adema on Thursday afternoon. This took place at the provincial government building in Den Bosch.

‘Right person’

John Verheijen (acting chairman of the municipal council) and Marieke Gondrie (chair of the confidential committee) were very pleased with Donders’ appointment. “We will continue to work together with the residents, the municipal council, the board and the civil service organization on a strong Best.”

According to Verheijen and Gondrie, the council trusts that Donders is the right person for this task. “We look forward to a good collaboration.”

Departure

Earlier this month, Hans Ubachs announced that he would be stepping down with immediate effect. Residents understood that choice.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.