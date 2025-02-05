Residents uncertain due to impending demolition of their home

Residents of thirty homes on Magisterstraat and Witherenstraat in Veldhoven are uncertain about their future housing. The housing corporation is investigating the possibility of demolishing the homes and building eighty new apartments on their site. Although the decision will not be made until the summer, many residents are already very concerned.

Unrest and emotions

For some residents, who have lived here for decades, the news is a hard blow. “I have lived here for more than forty years and I don’t want to leave at all. This is my home”, a concerned resident says. Others are afraid of higher housing costs after a possible move. And there is also fear of another house that is smaller and has no garden. The residents want to remain anonymous. They fear that they will otherwise be at a disadvantage if a new house is allocated. They would prefer to see houses built elsewhere in Veldhoven.

Housing corporation Thuis (at home) understands the emotions. “Demolition is particularly drastic in any case. Feelings and reason are then difficult to reconcile. Causing people sadness is the last thing we want, but creating space in times of housing shortage is also necessary”, spokeswoman Ingrid van Erve, of the housing corporation, says.

Renovation preferred

According to residents, there is little wrong with the houses and renovation would be a better option. Thuis, however, states that the houses are struggling with overdue maintenance, such as draught, damp and leaking roofs. In order to make the homes habitable again for fifty years, drastic and expensive sustainability measures are needed. “These costs are so high that we are now looking into whether demolition and new construction is a better option”, according to the corporation. If new construction proves unfeasible, renovation will still be chosen.

Participation

Thuis emphasises that residents have been involved in the plans from the start. A residents’ committee has been set up and participation processes have been set up. “We listen to the concerns and wishes of residents and try to provide customised solutions. There is a consultation hour every two weeks and we regularly visit in person”. Nevertheless, many residents feel powerless. “We have expressed our objections, but it feels as if the decision has already been made”, one resident says. Others fear parking problems and a changing neighbourhood if eighty new apartments are built.

The feasibility study of Thuis is still ongoing and includes discussions with residents, an urban development process and financial research. A final decision will be made before the summer of 2025. Until then, residents will remain uncertain about their future in Magisterstraat and Witherenstraat in Veldhoven.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob