Residents of ‘t Zand come up with a plan for a natural gas-free district

A group of residents of ‘t Zand in Son wants the district to be the first in the village to completely stop using natural gas. To this end, they have drawn up a plan in collaboration with the municipality.

The residents handed over the plan to mayor Suzanne Otters-Bruijnen on Wednesday. It contains concrete objectives and agreements regarding the use of natural gas. By 2050 at the latest, all houses in ‘t Zand should be natural gas-free.

Sustainability

The implementation plan addresses, among other things, the rising energy costs, the ambitions for a cleaner climate and the earthquakes in Groningen as reasons to switch to a more sustainable and affordable heat supply. ‘Every resident of ‘t Zand who wants to participate, should be able to participate’, the working group of residents responds. The residents of Son will meet this week to take the next steps.

Less emissions

By moving away from the use of natural gas, CO2 emissions can be significantly reduced. In Eindhoven, the municipality has the ambition that all buildings will be natural gas-free by 2050. Steps are already being taken in six districts.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez