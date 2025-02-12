Renewed Eindhovenseweg in Aalst-Waalre reopened

Traffic had been driving along the renovated Eindhovenseweg through Aalst-Waalre since late December, but on Tuesday it was also officially put into use. According to councillor Suzan van de Goor of the Municipality of Waalre, ‘a milestone’.

Eindhovenseweg has been completely redone and the redesign has created a “more sustainable, safe and liveable village”, Van de Goor said. Placing a bench, on which the councillor and the contractor took a seat, marked the inauguration of the renovated road.

The councillor praised the patience for local residents and road users during the works. “In recent years, we have worked together with contractor Den Ouden to reduce cut-through traffic, improve air quality and create a green and safe environment”.

Central

But the redesign does not only consist of visible improvements. “We ban lorry traffic and cut-through traffic from our village centres”, Van de Goor says. “As a result, we are making the centre in Aalst lively, green and attractive village heart”.

The necessary adjustments were also made underground. Van de Goor: “Think of the replacement of 4.8 kilometres of sewers and the removal and relocation of eventually 33,000 cubic metres of soil. The constructed sewer system collects rainwater separately, which will help meet future climate challenges”.

Sustainable

The new Eindhovenseweg is part of Duurzaam door Waalre (sustainable through Waalre) program. “Within this program, we are rigorously reducing the number of traffic movements on Eindhovenseweg in Aalst and on Traverse in Waalre village”, Van de Goor said.

On behalf of the municipality, Van de Goor believes that the new N69 – between southern Valkenswaard and A2/A67 – is the alternative for through (freight) traffic. “That has a fast and comfortable alternative with this and no longer has to drive through village centres and on local roads”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob