Referee assaulted after football match; police seek witnesses

A referee was assaulted after a match between Rood-Wit Veldhoven and SV de Braak from Helmond. Police are now looking for witnesses.

A social media post by Veldhoven police stated that the atmosphere was already grim during the match. ‘The situation escalated when some persons came to seek redress from the referee. In the process, the referee was assaulted to such an extent that he became unconscious. In the process, he sustained considerable injuries,’ the statement reads.

The police say they are ‘urgently looking for witnesses who saw the assault’. They are also asking for photos or videos of the incident.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob