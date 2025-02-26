Rararadio returns and brings life back to railroad house

Rararadio is moving to a new location: the iconic white Spoorhuisje (railway house) on Hoogstraat. The little building is central to the Eindhoven station’s many new plans after being off air for a period.

Spoorhuisje? Very often passed by this white building, never been inside. So say many residents if you ask them about the small white building on Hoogstraat, which in the distant past functioned as a service house for the railway guard.

Between 1972 and 2022, the little house was run by Buurtcomité (neighbourhood committee) Gestel but due to a lack of board members, that club disbanded. Since then, the place has been empty and deserted. So Rararadio is going to change that. It has already made a start: inside are colourful armchairs and a bright red table. Podcasts can be recorded downstairs and a professional mixing studio has been set up upstairs.

After a miserable period – when hardly any volunteers were available and the radio station had only €20 left in the bank (thanks to fraudulent transactions by a volunteer who now very much regrets it) – Rararadio was off the air for months.

Ambitions

But last August, the group started again with new members, a clean slate and fresh courage. And ambitious plans, chairman Joch Jansz says. When asked, he conjures up a whole file of figures and statistics about Rararadio. (For example: per month, shows by more than 70 DJs are broadcast and more than 20 thousand hours of content have been produced).

The new plans with the radio station consist of several components, Joch says. “The expansion to Spoorhuisje is one of them. We will also start working with daily themes for the shows and it will also become more content-based, with current topics from the neighbourhood. We will keep the free radio workshops for young people, which have been very successful over the past six months. This can be done with the help of organisation School des Levens (school of life), which is setting up in Eindhoven. And we will also continue with the Roadshows: the broadcasts from a pop-up studio at locations in Eindhoven”.

View

On Friday 21 March, Spoorhuisje will host an opening for the neighbourhood. From 14:00, residents can have a look around the building and chat with the new ‘residents’. Rararadio also has plans for a grand project with sound clips from the neighbourhood, which residents may submit themselves. Curious? More information will follow during the ‘kick-off’ on 21 March, the chairman promises.

For more information: RARARADIO

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob