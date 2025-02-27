PSV loses at home to Go Ahead Eagles and is out of the cup tournament

PSV failed to reach the cup final. At home, the Eindhoven team suffered a painful defeat against Go Ahead Eagles (1-2). A weak first half was the undoing of coach Peter Bosz’s team.

Exactly one week after the great match against Juventus, PSV showed a completely different face. Not only were there a few different players on the field, the game they showed was not a shadow of what the Eindhoven team showed a week earlier in the Champions League.

PSV also seemed to lack motivation in the semi-final of the cup. A lack of urgency led to a 2-0 deficit at half-time. A deserved deficit because Go Ahead Eagles had deservedly taken the lead via Gerrit Nauber and Victor Edvardsen.

Peter Bosz had seen enough and made two substitutions at half-time. Noa Lang and Ismael Saibari, both starting players in the match against Juventus, came on for Olivier Boscagli and Johan Bakayoko. With Lang and Saibari in the team, the urgency and especially intensity of a week earlier returned to the Eindhoven team.

Connecting goal

It led to a cheap equalizer. PSV were awarded a penalty after an unfortunate handball by Nauber. Ivan Perisic seized the golden opportunity from eleven meters with both hands. PSV still had more than half an hour to prevent a humiliation at home.

Despite the connecting goal giving PSV wings for a moment, and the new striker Lucas Perez also making his debut ten minutes before the end, that embarrassment did come. Ismael Saibari came closest to an equalizer, but his shot was cleared off the line.

Leak

The road to the final with four home games and a semi-final against Go Ahead Eagles was open. Only not for the first time this season a lack of intensity leads to a bad performance. A week after the sun started shining again, the dark clouds are gathering again. The leak has still not been plugged.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez