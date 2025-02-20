PSV defeat Juventus and advance in the Champions League

PSV has defeated Juventus in their own stadium. The Eindhoven team won 3-1 in extra time and thus qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League.

PSV started the match against the Italians strongly. For Bosz’s team it was a stroke of luck that Boscagli returned to the centre of defence. That came in handy because after the first ten minutes the Eindhoven team lost the initiative. Juventus managed to force the best chances and forced goalkeeper Benítez to make a few saves.

The match really got going in the second half. PSV started stormy again, with the difference that the Eindhoven team now managed to create chances. However, Saibari, De Jong and Noa Lang were unable to convert their chances. After eight minutes of play, PSV did convert their dominance on the field. Noa Lang steamed up between two Italians, gave a clean pass to Perišić and the Croat suddenly took the ball out of the air and shot it past the Turin goalkeeper.

Equaliser

With that, the Eindhoven club had the necessary lead. Ten minutes later, however, they could start again. From a free kick, Juventus threw the ball in front of the PSV goal, which was headed away by Boscagli and fell at the feet of Weah, who shot the ball hard into the net from just outside the sixteen-yard box.

PSV, however, did not lose their composure and went in search of the 2-1. This was also found in the 74th minute and Perišić was involved again. The Croat passed the ball from inside the penalty area to De Jong, who touched the ball with his thigh but was unable to control it. The ball then fell at the feet of Saibari who scored from close range.

Extension

Coach Bosz’s team wanted to settle the match within 90 minutes with that lead, but they did not succeed in registering the required 3-1 within the time. It did happen eight minutes into extra time. Bakayoko, who had come on for the tired Perišić, gave the ball straight to the goal. Juventus did not manage to clear it and Flamingo gratefully took advantage of that: 3-1.

That lead was not given away, Guus Til had another good chance to make it 4-1, but that miss had no consequences for PSV. With that, Bosz’s team is among the last sixteen in the Champions League.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez