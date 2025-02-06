PSV beats Feyenoord and reaches the semi-finals of the cup

PSV are in the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup. On Wednesday evening, the Eindhoven team won 2-0 at home against Feyenoord.

In the run-up to the match, Peter Bosz had to do some serious puzzling at the back. Boscagli was injured and Obispo was suspended. As a result, Jerdy Schouten moved a line back. In midfield, Veerman, Saibari and Til started in the starting line-up. Up front, Perišić, De Jong and Bakayoko started.

PSV started the match well thanks to Bakayoko. In the seventh minute, the Belgian placed a well-considered shot in the corner after an attack he set up himself. Because Saibari was offside, there was discussion whether the goal should be disallowed. The referee ruled that there was no question of obstructive offside, so PSV quickly had the 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Under pressure

The Eindhoven team didn’t seem to be able to enjoy this for long, because it was Feyenoord that then called the shots. Bosz’s team failed to put the Rotterdam team under pressure. It was thanks to Joël Drommel – he made a fabulous save on a shot by Feyenoord player Read – that 1-0 was also the half-time score.

2-0

After the break, PSV got into the game better and the team had good chances to extend the lead through Luuk de Jong and Guus Til. Feyenoord goalkeeper Wellenreuther made a few good saves, however. In the 68th minute, it was finally a hit. Saibari was played in deep by substitute Noa Lang and gave a pass to the unmarked Til: 2-0.

With that, the victory was secured, although Drommel still had to act a few times. The cup keeper did that with verve. With the victory, PSV is in the semi-finals of the cup. Moreover, Peter Bosz’s team kept a clean sheet for the first time this calendar year.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez