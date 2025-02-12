Prosecutor demands 22 years in prison for murder of Nevin (36)

Against the 38-year-old man suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend Nevin (36), the public prosecutor has demanded 22 years in prison. The woman was stabbed on the street in Eindhoven in February 2024 and died of her injuries later that night.

Nevin was met on Pastoor Petersstraat by her ex-boyfriend after a night out on Stratumseind at around 03:00 on 4 February. He then stabbed her 17 times with a knife. Nevin died of her injuries in hospital.

A day later, her ex-boyfriend reported to the police in Belgium, where he was arrested. Later that month, he was handed over to the Netherlands.

Investigation

The police investigation revealed that the suspect had great difficulty in ending the relationship and kept an obsessive eye on Nevin. On the night of the murder, he called her as many as 72 times and later assaulted a friend of the victim on Stratumseind. The suspect then went home, changed clothes and grabbed a knife before waiting for his ex and stabbing her.

According to the prosecution (Openbaar Ministerie), this was premeditated murder. The accused allegedly threatened beforehand to harm Nevin and her party. “He killed her because he did not allow her freedom and pleasure”, the prosecutor said of the case.

The court will rule on the case in a fortnight.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob