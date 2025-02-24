Prince Frivolicus new Lampegat city prince

By
Greta Timmers
-
Breughel: The Fight betwen Carnival and lent, detail: The prince and his train. Source: wikimedia

Lampegat’s new city prince, Prince Frivolicus,  was crowned on Saturday night.  

The prince is accompanied by the ladies of the court, Anke and Annemiek, and the adjutants, Bram and Jaap. The prince is Mark Welp, a 42-year-old from Eindhoven, who works in the hospitality industry. Together with his brother, he has run Stadsrestaurant Welp in the city for many years.

With the official appointment of the new City Prince, Rosa van den Nieuwenhof succeeds him. As Princess Mina d’n Urste, she reigned over Lampegat until Saturday night. Van den Nieuwenhof was the first woman to hold the position and, at 29, the youngest.

Source; Studio040 and Lampegat facebook (pic)

Translated by Greta

Your advertisement here.
Previous articleEindhoven trial to boost vaccination coverage
Next articleLongest conga line ever on TU/e campus

LATEST NEWS

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here