Political parties demand reaction to airport nuisance report

Coalition parties GroenLinks, PvdA, D66 and opposition party SP are asking the Eindhoven city council to work on the noise pollution from Eindhoven Airport. The parties want a response from the Municipal Executive to the recently conducted study on the effects of the airport.

The parties want to know how the municipal executive interprets the conclusions of the GGD investigation. They also ask whether the city council supports the recommendation from the study to reduce noise pollution, sleep disturbance and air pollution. The parties ask whether noise pollution can be reduced more quickly to the agreed 30 percent.

The municipality bears responsibility to reduce negative health and environmental effects, according to the parties. They also want clarity about the state of nature around the airport.

Same Complaints

Earlier it appeared that the number of complaints about the airport has largely remained the same. “One of the conclusions from the study is that the stabilisation of the growth in the number of flights has led to stabilisation of noise pollution and sleep disturbance. Does the Municipal Executive expect that an actual decrease in flights will also lead to a decrease in noise nuisance and sleep disturbance,” the parties ask the Eindhoven Municipal Executive.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh