Police on the move en masse after burglary at Bijenkorf

Due to a burglary, there was a large police presence at De Bijenkorf on 18 Septemberplein in Eindhoven on Thursday morning.

The police are present to conduct an extensive forensic investigation. The entire building has been surrounded for this purpose, a 112 correspondent reports. It is not yet clear whether much was stolen during the break-in.

However, many display cases with jewelry in the store have been smashed. There is a large hole in a window next to the entrance of the department store. No one has been arrested yet.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez