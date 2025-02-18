Part of Nuenenseweg closed due to maintenance

Road users in Geldrop beware: part of the Nuenenseweg will be overhauled from Monday. It concerns the section between Harrie van Gestelstraat and Volderstraat. This section will therefore be closed to traffic until 7 March.

The maintenance is being carried out because the asphalt of the roadway needs to be replaced. The bicycle lanes are also made of concrete tiles, which is no longer of this time, according to the municipality.

The work is not without consequences. Through traffic will be diverted via the Mierloseweg-Helze-Wielewaal route. In addition, parking in the Nuenenseweg and using the driveways is not possible. The parking garages behind Pluvierstraat and Gruttostraat are also not accessible.

Anyone who still has their car in one of these places is urged to remove it before Monday. “The intention is that people park somewhere else in the neighbourhood during the work. The one-way traffic in Reigerstraat, Vlasstraat, Gruttostraat and Pluvierstraat will be temporarily removed for the accessibility of these streets,” said the municipality.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh