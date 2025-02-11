Owner forced to refurbish unsafe building in Waalre

During an inspection in Waalre, an owner of a house was reprimanded. Unsafe situations can arise if the building is not repaired. The owner now has to refurbish the building.

This is reported by the municipality of Waalre. The mayor and alderpersons have urged the user and the owner to address the problems. The inspection revealed various defects in the building. The violations do not lead to an acute threat of fire and electrocution hazards.

Controls

The municipality, together with the police and fire brigade, regularly checks for abuses, such as illegal habitation, fire safety, prostitution, human trafficking or drugs.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh