NXP acquires Kinara for 300 million euros

NXP is acquiring Kinara, a company that develops technology to enable more applications in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The Eindhoven chip manufacturer is paying almost 300 million euros for this. American Kinara makes so-called NPUs, specialized hardware designed to accelerate the computing power of chips.

NXP makes chips for a variety of devices that are connected to the internet. Earlier this year, the company received a loan of 1 billion euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to accelerate its innovation with semiconductors. The financing was specifically intended for the development of chips for the automotive sector and industry at NXP locations in the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany and Romania.

The timing of the takeover is remarkable. Due to disappointing results, NXP announced last week that dozens of jobs worldwide are at risk. NXP already worked with this company. However, the deal still has to be approved by regulators. NXP expects to complete the acquisition sometime in the first half of this year. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha