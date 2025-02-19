Nuenen reflects on the war in Ukraine with refugees

In Nuenen, Ukrainian refugees will reflect on the war in their homeland on Monday. It will be exactly three years since Russia invaded the country. As a sign of hope and solidarity, a lime tree will be planted.

This will take place at the playground behind the reception location for Ukrainian refugees on Vrouwkensakker in the village. A sign will be placed at the lime tree that is being planted with the text: ‘This tree symbolises hope, strength and solidarity’. Alderman Niels Wouters will also be present at the unveiling on behalf of the Municipality of Nuenen.

There is an annual commemoration on 24 February. More than a hundred Ukrainians are staying at the reception location on Vrouwkensakker.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob