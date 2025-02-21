No concrete plans for dangerous intersection Nuenen

Dangerous intersections and cyclists who fear crossing them—this has been the ongoing situation in Nuenen for some time. During the council meeting on Thursday, 6 February, councillors once again highlighted the intersections as a major issue. However, a solution remains elusive.

The dangerous intersections in Nuenen have been a subject of concern for a while. Back in 2021, a motion was submitted regarding the traffic safety of three key intersections in the municipality. The motion requested that the municipality investigate these intersections and create a list of the most hazardous ones. “The municipality was supposed to present a plan back in 2021, but we have yet to see anything,” said Monique Donkers, leader of Combinatie Nuenen. The agreements made in 2021 have not been fulfilled.

Residents

The high-risk junctions have not yet been surveyed, but residents have an idea of which junctions these are. ‘On the route from Nuenen to Gerwen, there are many dangerous intersections and crossings,’ Jacqueline van de Sande and Josei Driessen, both residents of Gerwen, tell us. Especially the intersection near the Olio restaurant, the Kerkakkers frontage road in Gerwen, and the number of crossings on the route to and from Nuenen is mentioned several times by the residents. ‘When we have to cross so often as cyclists, sometimes we just keep cycling on the left because crossing is too dangerous. This is also dangerous but not as dangerous as crossing three times on one road.’

Continued

When Gerwen will be on the agenda is not yet known. Alderman Löwik did say that the intersection at Gerwen’s horse stands out and there is a good chance it will be on the list. ‘Gerwen will probably come up, but that depends on what the other dangerous points in Nuenen are,’ the alderman said. The deadline for the list of the most dangerous intersections in Nuenen now stands at 30 September 2025.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta