New Evoluon exhibition cures phone stress

One example of a digital wellness treatment is a pink installation with a massage chair and a screen in the centre. Visitors can take a seat and strike up a conversation with a chatbot about their relationship with technology. “Do you control technology or does technology control you?” the chatbot asks.

Depending on the answer the device starts a massage that can vary from gently to almost painful. Visitors are supposed to start thinking, says Van Mensvoort. “You no longer know who’s master, you or AI”.

Another good example is a frame with coloured lights on the inside. As soon as a visitor stands inside this frame, a voice explains that TikTok users never dance outside this frame, because they are no longer in the picture if they do. Visitors are then asked to start dancing but to stay in the frame. This illustrates the limiting effect of the phone immediately. “Take note: life does not stop outside the borders of this frame, life begins there”, the voice says.

Calm