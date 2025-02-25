Nature returns to Breugel primary school

The wild flowers are not yet in bloom and most of the trees have few to no leaves. Nonetheless, passers-by are already getting a good impression of the transformation of the playground at Stokland primary school in Breugel. It will eventually become a small jungle, with lots of greenery. “The children love it.”

The playgrounds of the Breugel school were in need of a thorough refurbishment, according to caretaker Rob de Wit. Plus, there was a desire to make the outdoor space greener and more enjoyable for the children. “We have already removed over five hundred paving slabs.”

In total, 25 trees will be planted and more than 2,500 plants have already been placed. “Additionally, about two thousand flower bulbs are being planted, and around three kilograms of native flower seed is ready to be sown. Before long, everything will be in bloom here.”

Advantages

‘Handy Harry’ and ‘organiser mate’ Rob is particularly pleased with what he has been able to achieve – with the help of others. “As mentioned, we have removed a large part of the hard surfacing, including artificial grass, and brought back nature in its place.”

It’s a pleasant spot for butterflies, birds, bees, and small mammals, but also for people. The forest also provides cooling on hot days, increased biodiversity, and water retention during heavy rainfall. Rob: “So, there are many advantages for the children and the neighbourhood.”

Flower Sea

At the back of the school – on the busy Piet Heinlaan – a biodiversity strip measuring sixty by two metres has been created. “We did this entirely ourselves. Parents and children helped out. The advantage of living in a village is that I was able to purchase the plants relatively cheaply.”

According to De Wit, it will soon be a vast flower sea again in the summer, whereas it was previously ‘meaningless green’. “The participants in the Four Days Walking event passed by here last year and thought it was lovely. The IVN received all sorts of questions about who had created this. Haha! It’s wonderful that I can make so many people happy with my passion.”

Getting Dirty

For he is also proud of the so-called ‘tiny forest’. “Together with the IVN, we have created a densely planted, native woodland. Here, the children can not only play on the wooden equipment, but they also learn all sorts of things about nature in the outdoor classroom. Let them discover things and get wonderfully dirty.”

Rob opens a plastic container and shows the diversity of seeds that still need to be planted. “Think, for example, of red clover, to extract nitrogen from the soil, but also a mixture that attracts ladybirds. The children find it all wonderful.”

“Mind you: this is not my garden,” Rob emphasises. “It is the garden of the pupils and the teachers. Of course, I had my own wishes as well, and together with the involved companies and organisations, we have looked at what was possible. And we are not finished yet, as more trees, plants, and flowers are on the way. And lovely picnic tables.”

Attractiveness

During the outdoor tour, Rob chats away. “We have removed an enormous amount of stones and replaced them with plants and trees. The school now has a green appearance again and the children love being outside.”

And for the local residents, it is an enhancement. “I have been informed that the properties have increased in value because people now live in a greener neighbourhood. That’s quite a benefit!”

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh