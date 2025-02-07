Municipality explains lack of student houses for MBO students

Eindhoven municipality has explained the low number of student houses rented to MBO graduates. According to the municipality, demand is simply lacking.

Of the hundreds of student houses completed in Eindhoven last year, only one was intended for a MBO student. D66 and GroenLinks asked council questions about this, which have now been answered.

Those answers show that there is simply little demand for student houses from students doing an MBO course. ‘There is no natural demand in the mbo when it comes to the call for student housing. The culture so far is that these students, also because of their young age, often still live at home.’

Research

‘This does not mean that the demand is not there, for example for students with travel distances and with a need for independence,’ the city council said. To find out more about the housing needs among MBO students, Summa is conducting a study together with Sint Lucas and De Rooi Pannen.

Finally, the Municipal Executive let it be known that the meagre supply of student housing continues to receive attention. It is looking into whether student housing can be included in the housing programme. This could be done by including a percentage of housing especially for students in area developments. Such housing would then have to be accessible to MBO, HBO, and university students.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta