Longest conga line ever on TU/e campus

Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is trying to break a world record in a carnivalesque style. On Friday, the university hopes to set the world’s longest conga line with at least 1218 participants.

Participants will dance a course around the TU\/e campus, starting and finishing at the Atlas building. In order for the record to be officially recognised, a team from the International World Records Organisation will be present to count and validate the record. The pconga line must last at least five minutes to qualify for the record. The current record is held by 1,200 people.

The initiative stems from a desire to unite the TU/e community and spread the meaning of Carnival. Carnival is a celebration of brotherhood and coming together, no matter who you are or where you come from,” says co-organiser and TU/e Community Manager Esther Lutterman.

There have been more and more questions from the international community at the university about what carnival means exactly. With this record attempt, TU/e wants to show that everyone can take part. It would be great if we, as a technical university, could break the record, but the most important thing is the connection and the festive atmosphere,” says Lutterman.

Rowing

If they succeed, it will not be the first world record set by TU/e students. Students with rowing society Thêta broke the Oxford University world record last week. For over ten days students have been rowing without interruption on a rowing machine in the Eindhoven railway station reception hall. Source: Studio040 Translated by Greta