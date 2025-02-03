Less than a tenth of homes in Geldrop centre completed

In the coming years, there will be a lot of construction in the heart of Geldrop. Four years ago, the municipality received a large subsidy from The Hague for the construction of 800 homes in and around the centre. In the meantime, 62 homes have been completed.

This is evident from figures from the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo. They show that less than eight per cent of the homes that will soon have to be built in and around the shopping heart of Geldrop are ready. There are currently no homes under construction. All new homes must be ready or under construction before 2031.

Bumps

In total, the municipality received eight million euros in subsidies. For this, 800 homes must be built, half of which in the ‘affordable’ category. The homes must be built in various areas, such as in the Lommerrijk neighbourhood, the Marktplein and on the Bleekvelden business park.

The municipality states that there are all sorts of hurdles to overcome before a definitive construction plan is available. For example, an existing industrial estate must be made suitable for housing and new locations must be found for a school and a scouting group, to make room for houses. In addition, there will be an investigation into the possible relocation of the library. Furthermore, the municipality must deal with consultation processes with residents and entrepreneurs, rising costs in the acquisition of old buildings and objections and legal procedures.

Tough job

Earlier, Alderperson for Housing Godfried van Gestel already stated that it is necessary to speed up all plans, because the need is high on the housing market. He also said that it is a tough job, because the municipality has no influence on various factors, such as the interest rate.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas