Jewish-Palestinian couple hopes Eindhoven will condemn Gaza violence

Palestinian Bashar Jadallah and his Jewish girlfriend, who reside in Eindhoven, are eagerly anticipating a debate on Tuesday evening. The city council will decide whether to condemn the violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

Jadallah and his Jewish girlfriend, L. (who wishes to remain anonymous to protect her family), have faced challenging times since the Gaza conflict escalated on October 7. For Jadallah, it’s crucial that the citizen motion submitted a few weeks ago, which the city council will vote on Tuesday evening, is adopted.

“For me, it is important that the city recognizes the importance of human rights,” says Jadallah. “Currently, the most heinous crimes can be committed against Palestinian people with impunity. Even the United Nations does not intervene and looks the other way. As a Palestinian, you have no rights there”.

Although Eindhoven does not play a role in international politics, the city can still make an important decision for people with a Palestinian background and Muslims, he believes. “Recognition of the suffering, for eg; the fact that I cannot visit my family when I want to because of my nationality, is incredibly important”.

