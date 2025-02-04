The Eindhoven chipmaker NXP reported by the ED on Tuesday that it wants to cut its own organization. Hundreds of jobs would be cut, including at the Eindhoven location.

The company told the newspaper that possibly one in twenty employees worldwide will lose their jobs. In the Netherlands, around 2,500 people work for the chip company. This staff is divided over the locations in Eindhoven, Nijmegen, and Delft. The head office and a research and development department are located in Eindhoven.

Lower turnover

The reason for the decision of the company management is the ailing performance. For example, turnover fell by around nine percent in the last quarter of last year. NXP is suffering from problems in the market for microchips for machines and cars. Fewer cars are being sold in Europe and Latin America, among other places. Sales of telephones are also declining.

NXP has around 34,000 employees worldwide.

Source:Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran