Those looking for a house in Eindhoven and the surrounding area would have paid much less 24 years ago. House prices in the region have doubled on average since the beginning of the century. This is evident from a report by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Due to a growing population, limited building land, and long construction procedures, the Dutch government has difficulty arranging houses for everyone. As a result, house prices have never been so high. Statistics Netherlands investigated the prices of existing owner-occupied homes in 310 municipalities.

Increases

If you want to buy a house on the Eckartseweg in Eindhoven in 2025, you will pay roughly 450,000 euros for it (which is also the average price for a house in Eindhoven, ed.). According to Statistics Netherlands, if you bought a house of average value in the year 2000, you would have to pay approximately 178,000 euros for it.

An increase of no less than 153 percent, or more than double. In surrounding municipalities, such as Veldhoven and Waalre, the increases are also between 153 and 155 percent. In Best, house prices have even increased by 163 percent. In Nuenen, the increase is ‘only’ 132 percent.

Problems

The fact that house prices are rising so fast is just one of the problems for people looking for a home. Mortgage interest rates also fluctuate enormously these days. This causes a lot of doubt among home seekers.

In addition, one in seven apartments is put up for sale again, but often for a lower price. This makes it difficult to determine the right time to buy a house.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran