Geldrop-Mierlo allocates half a million euros for bus lane.

Spoelstraat in Geldrop will cost half a million euros. With this construction, the municipality aims to prevent buses on this route from experiencing delays due to traffic congestion on the Mierloseweg.

The mayor and aldermen respond to questions from GroenLinks. The opposition party has doubts about the usefulness of the investment and is concerned that the construction of the bus lane will result in the loss of trees. GroenLinks also sought clarification regarding the costs.

The college writes that just over four hundred thousand will be covered by the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo. A small sum will be funded from a regional pot of money, which can be used to improve accessibility in the growing Brainport region.

Delay

The municipal administration believes that the money, unlike GroenLinks, is being well spent. For instance, the travel time without a bus lane would be three minutes longer than with an additional lane. This extra travel time is caused by the congestion on the road between Geldrop and Mierlo. The council also thinks that doing nothing would only worsen the accessibility of the villages. If buses take longer, many passengers will drop out, or so it is believed. In the long term, a decision might then be made to reduce the frequency of bus services. ‘We would end up in a downward spiral,’ writes the municipal administration.

Trees

Furthermore, the mayor and aldermen are not concerned about the loss of greenery. Six trees would need to be removed, but in their place, four trees can be planted elsewhere.

The planned bus lane will be 425 metres long and will be situated on the road section heading towards Geldrop. This will connect directly to the intersection at Dwarsstraat/Spoelstraat. The adjacent lanes will be given a new surface layer with quieter asphalt.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Kirti Singh