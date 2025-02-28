Former Tax Office to become shelter

The former Tax Office office in Eindhoven is being converted into a shelter for 300 asylum seekers and status holders. There will also be social housing for a hundred emergency seekers, such as students, starters, and parents who are going through a divorce.

The municipality of Eindhoven announced this on Thursday morning. Housing corporation Trudo and the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) are also involved in the plans for the shelter on Karel de Grotelaan.

Integration

The old office will be converted into a residential building. It is a permanent residential building for temporary residents. In addition to shelter, the concept also consists of social housing. According to the municipality, this can ‘promote integration and coexistence between residents’. If fewer shelters for asylum seekers are needed in the long term, extra social housing will be built in the building.

Thirty years

Trudo will become the owner of the building. The COA will rent a large part of the old office and will be responsible for the reception and guidance of the asylum seekers. The agreements between Trudo and the COA are for thirty years. The first people are expected to be able to stay in the building in the second half of 2027.

The municipal council still has to give the green light for the development. This will happen in April.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.