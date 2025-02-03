Eindhoven’s high-tech industry wants The Hague to invest more in the chip sector

Dutch high-tech companies and educational and research institutions, many from the Eindhoven region, want the Netherlands to speed up the development of the chip sector. A total of €735 million is to be invested.

A group of 64 parties, including ASML, NXP, TNO and TU/e, handed over an innovation programme to Minister of Economic Affairs Dirk Beljaarts. The programme sets out how investments will be made over the next seven years – until 2032 – to ensure Europe’s technological independence and the Netherlands’ important role in this.

This has been a topic of discussion for some time, given the rising international tensions. China and the US are also investing heavily in the chip industry, as are South Korea and Taiwan. If Europe does not follow suit, EU countries risk being left behind. This could affect “vital sectors”, according to those behind the report, including “defence and health”.

The total investment is €735 million, of which €420 million should come from subsidies. 315 million should come from the private sector.

Revenue potential

A total of €4.8 billion could be generated over the life of the programme. The programme would add at least €1.6 billion per year to the Dutch economy after 2032. Every euro invested would thus generate a return of 5.5 times.

The challenges

According to high-tech companies, the challenges facing the industry are the scarcity of materials and talent, new environmental requirements from policy makers, and the increasing complexity of the technology they work with.

Given these challenges, there is a need to invest in sustainability, more efficient production methods and innovation that will continue to create new companies and products in the future.

At the table

To strengthen the chip sector in the Netherlands, a report will not only be submitted to the minister. A public-private consultation platform called Semicon Board NL has also been set up, giving the high-tech industry a permanent seat at the table with central government.

Well-known high-tech companies such as ASML, NXP and VDL participate in this consultation. The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Aid and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science are also involved. The consultation is about how to strengthen the chip sector until 2035. The consultation platform is chaired by Minister of Economic Affairs Beljaarts.

Beethoven

The investments will be in addition to the Beethoven deal. The money is mainly aimed at making the Eindhoven region future-proof – for both companies and residents – by investing in housing, accessibility and (training) talent.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan