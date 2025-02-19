Eindhoven is building houses with old jeans

Old jeans are being collected in various places in the city, with a remarkable purpose. Namely, the trousers will be used in the construction of flats on Sint Catharinastraat, in the centre of Eindhoven. It is one of the first places in the Netherlands where this is being done.

Jeans are a suitable raw material for sustainable insulation material. Around 3,000 old jeans are needed for the construction project in De Bergen quarter.

Corporation Trudo and construction company Hazenberg are busy building 26 apartments on Sint Catharinastraat. The plan is to do this in an energy-efficient way, using reusable materials. The material in which the old jeans are processed is one of the ways to do this.

Collection point

There are collection points for the old jeans at the City Hall and in the library in Witte Dame, among other places. “It is necessary that we investigate new ways to build faster, more sustainably and more affordably in the future. As a municipality, we are happy to support this”, Alderman for Housing, Mieke Verhees, explains.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob