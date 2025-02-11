Sirius Medical, a start-up that develops technology to make breast tumors more visible, has raised ten million euros in an investment round. The company, located on the High Tech Campus, wants to use this to grow further.

Sirius Medical develops magnetic markers that can be inserted into the breast tumor with a needle. With a type of magnetic pen, the surgeon can accurately determine where the cancer is in the breast so that it can be removed.

“The system uses magnetic markers instead of radioactive markers, which allows surgeons to work more precisely, hospitals produce less waste and patients receive more comfortable treatment,” says InvestNL, one of the investors.

The ten million euros that Sirius Medical has raised will be used to improve the marker technology and the GPS technology that makes the marker visible. In addition to InvestNL, Nextgen Ventures and the Brabantse Ontwikkel Maatschappij (BOM) are also participating in the investment.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran